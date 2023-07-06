Live Radio
DC police ID man shot dead on Catholic University campus

July 6, 2023, 11:15 AM

A man died from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning on the Catholic University campus in Northeast D.C., according to police.

In a news release, police identified the man as Maxwell Emerson, 25, of Crestwood, Kentucky.

D.C. police said they initially responded to what was reported as a stabbing in the 600 block of Alumni Lane in Northeast D.C. shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found the wounded man, and he was taken to the hospital where he died. A doctor later determined that the man had died from a gunshot wound, police said.

A spokeswoman for the Oldham County, Kentucky, schools said Emerson was a high school social studies teacher in the school system, which is about 20 miles northeast of Louisville.

“This is a devastating loss for Oldham County High Schools and the entire OCS community,” a statement from the district said.

Family members told NBC Washington that Emerson was in D.C. with family for the July 4 holiday and was going to attend a professional development workshop at the Library of Congress.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Detectives said they believe that Emerson and the suspect in the shooting knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence. Emerson’s family disputes that claim, according to NBC Washington.

The suspect is not currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 50411.

Catholic University released a statement Wednesday morning referencing “an incident of violence that resulted in a fatality” and saying that “there is no present danger to the University community.”

The location of the shooting is below.

