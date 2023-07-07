Police release photos of person linked to Catholic University shooting

D.C. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in the fatal shooting on Catholic University's campus this week.

Police released the following photo of the person that was captured by surveillance cameras:

When responding to a shooting in the 600 block of Alumni Lane in Northeast D.C. shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, D.C. police officers found a wounded man, 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, Kentucky.

Emerson was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from a gunshot wound, despite lifesaving efforts.

Family members told NBC Washington that Emerson was in D.C. with family for the July 4 holiday and was going to attend a professional development workshop at the Library of Congress. Emerson was a high school social studies teacher in Oldham County, Kentucky, 20 miles northeast of Louisville.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

