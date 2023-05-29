Police ID teen killed in Green Line Metro shooting, release photo of suspect

A Maryland teenager was killed in a shooting inside a Metro train in D.C., and police are searching for a suspect.

Brendan Ofori, 17, of Fort Washington, died after he was shot aboard a Green Line train on Sunday.

Metro Transit and D.C. police officers arrived at the Navy Yard Metro station before noon and found a person who had been shot.

Police say the shooting happened while the train was traveling to the Waterfront Metro station. The train operator was alerted about the shooting as the train arrived at Navy Yard.

Police are looking for a person linked to the shooting, whose image was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

