Man fatally shot aboard Green Line train in DC

D.C. police stated that the suspect boarded the Green Line train at L’Enfant Plaza and engaged in an altercation with the victim. Multiple shots were fired.

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the Washington Metro’s Green Line.

Police received a call around 11:45 a.m. regarding a shooting aboard a Green Line train. Arriving at D.C.’s Navy Yard station, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a Black man, aged between 25 and 27, with a thin build. He was last seen dressed in black, with curly hair, and carrying a silver or gray gun.

D.C. police Assistant Chief Andre Wright stated that the suspect boarded the Green Line train at L’Enfant Plaza and engaged in an altercation with the victim. The suspect shot the victim several times and then exited the train at the Waterfront station. The train continued to Navy Yard.

Wright characterized the incident as “an isolated event.”

Investigators are interviewing witnesses who were present in the train car at the time of the shooting, and have identified a person of interest.

As of early Sunday afternoon, Green Line trains were bypassing Navy Yard due to the ongoing investigation.

This incident marks the second shooting at a Metro station in 10 days — on May 18, a man was fatally shot inside the Wheaton Metro station in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.