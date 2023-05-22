OPM employee pleads guilty to steering millions in government contracts to family business

In the plea deal, Sheron Spann admitted that, since at least 2011, she had been guiding contracts from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to private companies controlled by herself and her husband.

On Friday, a District woman pleaded guilty to steering around $10 million in government contracts to private companies owned by herself and her husband.

Sheron Spann, 54, of D.C., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single felony count of “taking acts affecting a personal financial interest.”

In her plea deal, Spann admitted that, since at least 2011, she had been guiding technology contracts from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to private companies controlled by herself and her husband, Thomas Span III.

Before Sheron began working at OPM in 2007, the Spanns’ company, Enlightened Inc., had bid for and were awarded technology contracts with D.C., Maryland, and the U.S. General Services Administration. Her husband Thomas was listed as the company’s vice president.

In 2007, after Spann had been hired by the contracting office at OPM, Enlightened’s documents filed with Maryland and D.C. began to omit her husband’s name or her association with the company.

Court documents state that, since 2011, Spann used her role overseeing contracts for OPM to send at least $10 million in business and blanket service purchases to Enlightened Inc. without disclosing her association with the company.

Spann will be sentenced in District Court on Sept. 21 and faces up to five years in prison.

