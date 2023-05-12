National Police Week welcomes thousands to the District

The District will welcome thousands of police officers, their families and supporters this weekend to honor those killed in the line of duty as part of National Police Week.

Marcia Ferranto is CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and said the Police Unity Tour will help kick things off Friday by welcoming hundreds of bicycle riders from New Jersey.

“We have invited over 40,000 guests to Washington, D.C., to give their respect to the fallen and to give their support to our active law enforcement officers,” Ferranto said.

Visitors are also invited to stop by the National Law Enforcement Memorial to pay their respects to the 556 officers added to it last month — including 224 officers who were killed last year and 332 officers who died in previous years. There are currently 23,785 names engraved on the memorial.

Saturday at 8 p.m., the names of the fallen officers will be read at the National Mall during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil. Those being honored include three officers from Maryland and 11 officers from Virginia. Ferranto said survivors and law enforcement officers will be in attendance.

“It’s a very meaningful ceremony that touches the hearts of America,” Ferranto said.

The event will be streamed live online.