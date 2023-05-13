Indoor roller skating rink and pickleball venue opens in Northeast DC

The District’s Edgewood neighborhood is now home to a massive complex featuring 14 pickleball courts and D.C.’s only indoor roller-skating rink.

Located inside the Bryant Street NE complex, Kraken Kourts & Skates is a “multi-generational gathering space with family programming.” Inside the 70,000 square-foot space, you’ll find something for every member of the family.

The indoor games include cornhole, darts, Jenga, table tennis, shuffleboard and, of course, pickleball.

“What is amazing about pickleball and roller skating is that both sports have this mass appeal,” Anna Valero, president and founder of Kraken experiences said. “It doesn’t matter how old or athletic you are. Both are activities that everyone can enjoy.”

After dreaming of what the space would look like and what the reaction would be like, Valero said it’s exciting to see it come to life with the backing of the community.

“It’s really rewarding to have the community in a lot of ways validate the idea and the hope that we had in building it, and creating a community gathering space here in Northeast.”

If you work up an appetite after partaking in all that Kraken has to offer, you’ll be able to enjoy food from local favorites, or enjoy a drink at their full bar — milk and Honest Juice are available for kids.

In an effort to support women and minority-owned small businesses, Kraken has partnered with Colemans Kitchen. Their food truck will be on site and Anna says owner Janine Coleman “has a wicked jerk chicken that I recommend to everyone.”

Kraken offers skate rentals, lessons and skating party packages for all ages. Food for these special events will be provided by their neighbors at Bryant Street Food Market, Taqueria Habanero.