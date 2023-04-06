Road closures for Cherry Blossom Festival Petalpalooza

In preparations for the Cherry Blossom Festival Petalpalooza on Saturday in D.C., there will be a number of road closures.

The Cherry Blossom Festival Petalpalooza will take place Saturday in D.C., and there will be a few road closures in the Navy Yard area.

D.C. police said that the following streets will be closed to traffic and posted as “Emergency No Parking” from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Third Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

Fourth Street from Tingey Street to Water Street, SE

Fourth Street from M Street to Tingey Street, SE (southbound only)

Water Street from Third Street to Tingey Street, SE

Those who violate the emergency no parking signs will get a ticket and be towed. D.C. police said drivers could come across delays in the area of the event and advise taking alternative routes.

Additionally, police remind drivers around the event to be cautious with increased pedestrian traffic expected.