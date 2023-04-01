Live Radio
Maryland man accused of killing woman in 2014 to be extradited from El Salvador

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

April 1, 2023, 9:11 AM

A Maryland man hiding out in El Salvador was charged with murder Thursday for shooting and killing a woman in D.C. nearly a decade ago, according to authorities.

D.C. police said that Marvin Wilfredo Lopez-Cabrera, 43, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was charged with first degree murder while armed in connection to the 2014 killing of 27-year-old Evelyn Yamalith Arroyo.

Lopez-Cabrera was extradited on an arrest warrant by the U.S. Marshals Service from El Salvador to D.C. on Thursday.

On the evening of Dec. 24, 2014, officers arrived on the scene of the 3900 block of 14th Street NW where they discovered Arroyo suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries and died.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

