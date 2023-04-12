DC throwing dayslong celebration this Emancipation Day weekend

Recent years have seen D.C. turn Emancipation Day into a bigger and bigger celebration; and this year, the celebration will be so extravagant that it's going to spill into a second day, from Saturday into Sunday this weekend.

Emancipation Day marks the day slavery was abolished in D.C. back in 1862, and the city marks the day with a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue followed by a concert and fireworks at Freedom Plaza. Scheduled performers this year include Dru Hill, Black Alley, Rakim, JJ Hairston, Alex Vaughn, Sin Miedo, Kyaira Ware, DJ Diyanna Monet, and the Nationals Capital Chapter Jack & Jill Inc.

“Free, free, free, free, free, all of these festivities are free for everyone,” said Latoya Foster, of D.C.’s Office of Cable TV, Film, Music and Entertainment.

For the first time ever, this will be a two-day event, with the second day moving to Black Lives Matter Plaza, which has also never hosted Emancipation Day events before.

“We’re going to have fitness in the morning,” with a giant yoga class held by D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation in the middle of 16th Street between H and I (streets) in Northwest that Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. with more performances there Sunday afternoon.

“It’s going to be a lot of entertainment,” Foster promised.

In years past, Emancipation Day events have brought thousands of people downtown to celebrate, and Foster expects that to happen again this year.

“We know that this year will not be an exception to the rule,” Foster said. “It’s going to just be family fun for everyone, and we’re so excited about it.”