Traffic adjustments in downtown DC to aid cherry blossom visitors

The branch of the National Park Service overseeing the National Mall announced Friday there would be changes to the flow of traffic in downtown D.C. this weekend to help move busy roads and get visitors to and from the cherry blossoms.

Thousands will drive through and visit the area along the Tidal Basin daily to see the cherry blossom trees in peak bloom.

Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, drivers on Ohio Drive through East Potomac Park near Hains Point will travel in reverse flow, the National Park Service said in a tweet. All traffic will enter the loop road on the Potomac River side and exit on the Washington Channel side by the East Potomac golf course.