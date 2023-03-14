DC cherry blossoms expected to reach ‘peak bloom’ next week

The National Park Service said that, due to a milder-than-usual winter, many of the Yoshino trees had already begun to reveal their petals. The agency anticipates peak bloom to occur sometime between March 22 and March 25.

The National Park Service said that, due to a milder-than-usual winter, many of the Yoshino trees had already begun to reveal their petals. The agency anticipates peak bloom to occur sometime between Wednesday, March 22, and Saturday, March 25.

Easing toward warmer weather, the cherry blossoms will feel the effects. With many of the Yoshino trees beginning to reveal their petals, we’re expecting peak bloom to arrive at the early side of our prediction (March 22-25) or a few days before. #BloomWatch #cherryblossom🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/amvqwNCK5x — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 14, 2023

Some local scientists have said that earlier peak blooms are an indicator of climate change in the area. Matthew Morrison, an NPS arborist, told WTOP that rising waters at the Tidal Basin are also evidence of those changes, some of which may be a threat to the trees.

“Now it’s encroaching and the trees are finding themselves submerged in water, the roots, like twice a day,” said Morrison.

Special events welcoming the pink blossoms back to the Tidal Basin are scheduled to begin Saturday, March 18, with an evening “lantern walk” around the Tidal Basin led by rangers with the NPS.

The official opening ceremony for the National Cherry Blossom Festival will be held at the Warner Theatre on March 25.