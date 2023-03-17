MARCH MADNESS: Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams | What to expect on Day 2 | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC ranks in top…

DC ranks in top 10 destinations for cheap flights

Gigi Barnett | gbarnett@wtop.com

March 17, 2023, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. was just ranked among cities with the best low airfare nationwide, and travel experts say now is the time to book to get the best summer travel deals.

The city was recently ranked seventh on a top 10 list of U.S. destinations from Going.com, including Tampa, Los Angeles and Hawaii, with the most low-cost flights.

Going.com’s travel expert Katy Nastro said D.C. is featured on the list because of a number of local airports competing for passengers.

“There is a lot of opportunity to find great airfare deals out of D.C.,” said Nastro. “The city has two major airports that are only about 25 miles from the city, that’s Reagan National and Dulles, as well as BWI Thurgood Marshall Airports. Check out fares to all three airports.”

Nastro said potential passengers are in the “goldilocks window,” the optimal time for travelers to find the cheapest airfare for peak domestic and international flights during the summer.

“If we really want to save, definitely be looking now in terms of summer travel,” she said. “There is a lot of opportunities to find cheap flights out of D.C.

“Utilizing the ‘goldilocks window’ is going to be your best friend,” Nastro said. “Typically, for peak season travel like the summer, if you want to go domestically, look three to seven months out.”

For travelers who want to fly internationally, like on a $300 round-trip flight to Dublin, Ireland, or a $200 dollar range ticket to Cancun, Mexico, Nastro said it’s best to book those flights four to 10 months in advance.

According to Nastro, low fares are in abundance for local passengers who want to fly out of D.C.-area airports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up