DC ranks in top 10 destinations for cheap flights

D.C. was just ranked among cities with the best low airfare nationwide, and travel experts say now is the time to book to get the best summer travel deals.

The city was recently ranked seventh on a top 10 list of U.S. destinations from Going.com, including Tampa, Los Angeles and Hawaii, with the most low-cost flights.

Going.com’s travel expert Katy Nastro said D.C. is featured on the list because of a number of local airports competing for passengers.

“There is a lot of opportunity to find great airfare deals out of D.C.,” said Nastro. “The city has two major airports that are only about 25 miles from the city, that’s Reagan National and Dulles, as well as BWI Thurgood Marshall Airports. Check out fares to all three airports.”