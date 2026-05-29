Federal rule prompts change to DC’s SNAP program

D.C. must resume enforcing federal work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beginning Monday.

D.C. will again need to enforce federal work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beginning Monday, after the expiration of a waiver exempting the District.

Rachel Pierre, director of D.C.’s Department of Human Services, said nobody would lose their benefits on June 1.

The change applies to new applicants and those recertifying existing benefits after this weekend.

Anyone who would be required to work under the new rules, “will get notified that they have three months to be able to continue to comply with their work requirements or risk losing their benefits,” Pierre said.

According to Pierre, a person must “participate in work activities or educational programs, 80 hours a month” to be eligible for SNAP, unless they have an exemption. A person can be exempt if they have young children, care for elderly relatives or are disabled.

“We will screen them and they will help identify if they are eligible for any exemptions,” she said.

Through its SNAP ENT program, the District’s Department of Human Services has community-based partners who can help residents find work or a suitable educational or volunteer program.

“Our job is to ensure that for any eligible residents that we help them maintain their benefits,” Pierre said.

Approximately 133,000 District residents receive SNAP benefits, she said. The changes to the rules would affect about 18,000 of them.

For more information on the new work requirement or exemptions, go to the department’s website or call 202-727-5355.

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