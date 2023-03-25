MARCH MADNESS: Miller leads Maryland to Elite Eight | Top seeds fail to advance | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC man sentenced to…

DC man sentenced to 27 years in prison for killing girlfriend

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 25, 2023, 5:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. man convicted of killing his girlfriend while her 7-year-old son slept nearby was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Friday.

Darnell Sterling, 57, was previously found guilty of second degree murder, among other charges, in the 2020 killing of his 34-year-old girlfriend, Olga Ooro.

Ooro was reported missing a few days after the couple returned from a date in 2020. Another tenant of Ooro’s apartment building discovered her 7-year-old son wandering the halls, sobbing and asking for his mom.

Prosecutors say Sterling killed Ooro inside her Northwest D.C. apartment while her son was asleep, cleaned up the crime scene, hid her body and left. He returned the next day to retrieve her body from the hidden location and transported it to a secondary site that has yet to be uncovered.

At the time of Ooro’s disappearance, Sterling was under a protective court order stemming from a domestic abuse incident with Ooro in April 2020. Sterling was arrested July 23, 2020, and has been in custody since then.

Sterling also faces five years of supervision after his release.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up