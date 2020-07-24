CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Washington, DC News » Boyfriend arrested in connection…

Boyfriend arrested in connection with death of missing DC woman

Abigail Constantino

July 24, 2020, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police arrested a man who they believe was involved in the death of his girlfriend.

The remains of Olga Ooro, 34, have not been found, but police believe she was killed on July 17, one day after she was last seen on the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

Police arrested Ooro’s boyfriend, 55-year-old Darnell Sterling, of Southeast D.C., on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to her disappearance.

On the night of July 16, Ooro had just returned home from dinner with a boyfriend, and with her young son. Ooro’s son was found wandering the halls two days later, and he told people in the building that he hadn’t seen his mom since July 16.

Surveillance footage from the building found that the last person Ooro was with was her boyfriend.

The case remains under investigation until her remains have been located.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up