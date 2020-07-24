Boyfriend arrested in connection with death of missing DC woman

The remains of Olga Ooro, 34, have not been found, but D.C. police believe she was killed earlier this month.

D.C. police arrested a man who they believe was involved in the death of his girlfriend.

The remains of Olga Ooro, 34, have not been found, but police believe she was killed on July 17, one day after she was last seen on the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue Northwest.

Police arrested Ooro’s boyfriend, 55-year-old Darnell Sterling, of Southeast D.C., on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to her disappearance.

On the night of July 16, Ooro had just returned home from dinner with a boyfriend, and with her young son. Ooro’s son was found wandering the halls two days later, and he told people in the building that he hadn’t seen his mom since July 16.

Surveillance footage from the building found that the last person Ooro was with was her boyfriend.

The case remains under investigation until her remains have been located.