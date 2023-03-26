MARCH MADNESS: Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to Final Four | Elite 8 with a regional site twist | VTech rolls Tennessee | See photos of local teams
Cherry blossom traffic frustrations continue: How should you get to the blooms?

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 26, 2023, 2:11 PM

On Saturday, some drivers on Ohio Drive SW were stuck in traffic around East Potomac Park for more than two hours. (WTOP / Dave Dildine)
On Saturday, some drivers on Ohio Drive SW were stuck in traffic around East Potomac Park for more than two hours. (WTOP / Dave Dildine)
On Saturday, some drivers on Ohio Drive SW were stuck in traffic around East Potomac Park for more than two hours. (WTOP / Dave Dildine)
A major influx of visitors going to see the cherry blossoms around D.C.’s Tidal Basin and people parking on the street led to traffic headaches this weekend.

“When there’s a huge influx in traffic all at the same time, it obviously creates a pretty big traffic challenge and parking is limited,” Sgt. Thomas Twiname, spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, told WTOP.

On Saturday and again Sunday, drivers were trapped in traffic — sometimes, for hours — trying to make their way around the Tidal Basin, the Wharf, Hains Point and the National Mall.

“It usually fills up pretty quickly and what we’re seeing is a lot of people kind of continue to circle that same loop and get nowhere,” Twiname said.

Twiname said part of the issue adding to the challenges is that they’re seeing an uptick in people parking “outside of designated parking spaces,” and instead, just parking in the road.

The National Park Service is encouraging those visiting the cherry blossoms to take public transportation whenever possible, including Metrorail and Metrobus.

If you are driving to the area of the Tidal Basin, USPP said parking is limited and fills up quickly.

Twiname said there are more parking options north of the Tidal Basin. Other options include along the National Mall, and area parking garages. Another nearby option is The Wharf.

But, when it comes down to it, he said, “the best option is public transportation, if you can use it.”

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

