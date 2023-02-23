Study calls DC residents’ Wordle streaks into question

A recent study finds Wordle players from D.C. are the most likely to get a little help to solve the daily word puzzle.

Does your friend from D.C. have an unbelievable Wordle streak? Well, that could be another case of something that’s too good to be true.

A recent study found that cheating on the daily five-letter guessing game is running rampant in the District.

The study was done by WordFinder — a website that, as the name suggests, helps people find words stuck on the tip of their tongues (or thumbs).

The study used Google Trends and traffic on WordFinder to peer into the habits of U.S. players. One place it pulled data from was WordFinder’s webpage, Wordle solver, according to the website.

The study examined all 50 states and the nation’s capital. As it happens, D.C. Wordle players are just about twice as likely to “seek Wordle help” compared to the nationwide average calculated by the study.

According to WordFinder, people in D.C. are almost 84% above the national average for cheating. That’s nearly 10% above Vermont, which ranked second.

And Virginia wasn’t far behind when it came to artificially propped-up Wordle streaks, ranking fourth out of states where players are likely to cheat, or about 35% above the national average.

And the study seems to suggest that there are one too many goody-two-shoes playing the daily word puzzle in Maryland. The study says the state is 16% below the national average for states that use a Wordle solver.

Although the study indicates players from D.C. have inflated Wordle streaks, another question is worth asking: Are D.C. Wordle players really cheating if help is accessible to all?

Anyone who’s playing Wordle has access to the internet. Anyone, who sympathetically failed to guess the day’s word after the fifth row, can quickly open a second tab on their internet browser and get a little help.