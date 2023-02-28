Live Radio
Driver dies after multivehicle crash near National Zoo that left 7 injured

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 28, 2023, 7:39 AM

The driver of a Tesla involved in a multivehicle crash in Northwest D.C. last week has died after succumbing to his injuries.

Early Tuesday, Feb. 21, the driver of a Tesla, occupied by five people, turned into two-way traffic in the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue near the National Zoo in Woodley Park, striking a Toyota, then a Mercedes-Benz. It was then struck on the passenger side by a Chevrolet, according to authorities.

On Sunday, the Tesla’s driver, later identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Islam of Dorchester, Massachusetts, succumbed to his injuries and died, D.C. police announced.

Three passengers were trapped and had to be removed from the vehicles by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the five people inside the Tesla, the driver of the Toyota, and the driver of the Mercedes — six adults and one teen — to local hospitals. Three were suffering from life-threatening injuries after the crash but their current conditions aren’t known.

The reason for the crash hasn’t been determined, and D.C. Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the department by calling 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

