7 injured in serious crash in Northwest DC

Seven people are injured — three critically — after a crash on Connecticut Avenue in front of the National Zoo in D.C.

Seven people are injured — three critically — after a crash on Connecticut Avenue in front of the National Zoo in D.C.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

It involved two vehicles, and three victims were trapped. It took multiple rescue squads to help free those passengers.

Update crash with entrapment 3000 block Connecticut Ave NW. All patients extricated. Transporting 7 patients to various hospitals, 3 with life threatening injuries. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/Vr2sNPOdsr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 21, 2023

All seven of the occupants — six adults and one teen — were taken to local hospitals. Three have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Road closures were lifted as of 2:45 p.m., said Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center.