Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 7 injured in serious…

7 injured in serious crash in Northwest DC

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

February 21, 2023, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Seven people are injured — three critically — after a crash on Connecticut Avenue in front of the National Zoo in D.C.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

It involved two vehicles, and three victims were trapped. It took multiple rescue squads to help free those passengers.

All seven of the occupants — six adults and one teen — were taken to local hospitals. Three have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Road closures were lifted as of 2:45 p.m., said Dave Dildine in the WTOP Traffic Center.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up