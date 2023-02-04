4 dead after two separate shootings in DC

Police say four men are dead after two separate shootings in the District, Sunday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department told WTOP that they responded to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of D Street near the D.C. Armory and Congressional Cemetery in Southeast.

Police said investigating officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. Both died at the scene.

At a press conference Sunday evening, Assistant Police Chief Andre Wright said police located a person of interest and that the case was progressing. Police believe suspects in this case may have known the victim.

Police will be doing ballistic tests on a weapon recovered from the scene, according to Wright.

2.26.23 Assistant Chief Andre Wright provides an update on a homicide that occurred in the 5100 block of Sheriff Rd, NE. pic.twitter.com/2gkLCHv2b2 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 27, 2023

Less than 2 hours after the first shooting, police were called to the scene of another, in Northeast, just west of the D.C.-Maryland border.

Police told WTOP that they responded to the 5100 block of Sheriff Rd around 3:45 p.m., where they found two men dead from gunshot wounds in the courtyard outside.

Assistant Chief Wright said police believe the shootings on Sheriff Rd. was targeted and unrelated to the earlier shooting in Southeast.

Soon after arriving on the scene on Sheriff Rd, MPD said on Twitter that they were looking for a blue SUV in connection with the shooting.

Wright said at the news conference that police are still vetting cameras and canvassing witnesses in the area to make sure their information on the vehicle is correct. Police say there are no suspects or persons of interest in the Sheriff Rd. shooting, at this time.

Sunday’s shootings follow a busy week for D.C. police. On Thursday, officers in the District were called to three separate shooting homicides in Southeast within the span of eight hours.

On Saturday evening, an adult male died after a shooting near Nationals Park and Audi Field in Southwest as DC United’s opening game was taking place. Earlier in the day, three people were wounded in Southeast in what police are calling “separate by related” shootings.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.