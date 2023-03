D.C. police say an adult male was seriously wounded during a shooting just blocks from Nationals Park and Audi Field in Southwest.

D.C. police say an adult male has died after a shooting just blocks from Nationals Park and Audi Field in Southwest.

The shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of 1st Street.

Police say that an adult male was found shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the department said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, but did not confirm if a suspect was in police custody.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.