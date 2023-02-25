Live Radio
DC police investigate 3 separate Southeast homicides within 8 hours

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 25, 2023, 7:42 PM

D.C. police are investigating three separate homicides that happened on Thursday in Southeast D.C. over the span of just under eight hours.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police said they responded to the 1800 block of Frederick Douglass Place about a report of a shooting. They found 23-year-old Stefon Sampson, of Southeast D.C., with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At around 10:50 p.m., police responded to another report of a shooting in Southeast in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street. Officers said they found Antonio Woodson, 41, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roughly 20 minutes later, police said they responded to the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast about a report of an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Dimitri Remache, of Fort Washington, Maryland, with a gunshot wound. He also died at the scene.

Police said another man was wounded in a shooting on Buena Vista Terrace, but he walked to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information about those responsible for these shootings.

Tadiwos Abedje

