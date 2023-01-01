Md. man charged after fleeing Secret Service, striking pedestrians near White House

A man has been charged in a crash that killed one pedestrian and injured another as he was fleeing Secret Service near the White House on Friday.

Spiro Stafilatos, 35, is charged with aggravated assault and second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Secret Service approached Stafilatos who was in a car parked not far from the White House on Friday afternoon, according to the court documents. Officers said they noticed the front tag on the car was missing and the rear tag had no sticker, court records show.

Police asked him for his license but he drove away at a high rate of speed, according to the court records.

Court records said a marked Secret Service car with lights flashing followed Stafilatos. Police said he ran a stoplight at 14th and Constitution Avenue, was involved in an accident there and then struck the two women in a crosswalk near 14th Street and New York Avenue.

Court records show Stafilatos tested positive for cocaine and marijuana after the incident. He’s being held without bond.