11 children, 4 adults displaced in DC fire

D.C. Fire and EMS said that 15 people in Northwest were displaced after a fire burned through their building.

Officials told WTOP that the fire happened around 3 a.m. at a residence along the 700 block of Princeton Place.

Firefighters could confine the fire to the first floor and douse it entirely, but not before the blaze did some damage.

One adult is recovering in the hospital after jumping from a second-story window.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told WTOP that the fire could have been much worse if the call had come later or smoke detectors were not operating correctly. He also encouraged residents across the region to check their fire directors periodically.

Investigators are still attempting to figure out what caused the fire.

