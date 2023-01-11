BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Washington, DC News » 11 children, 4 adults…

11 children, 4 adults displaced in DC fire

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 8, 2023, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Fire and EMS said that 15 people in Northwest were displaced after a fire burned through their building.

Officials told WTOP that the fire happened around 3 a.m. at a residence along the 700 block of Princeton Place.

Firefighters could confine the fire to the first floor and douse it entirely, but not before the blaze did some damage.

One adult is recovering in the hospital after jumping from a second-story window.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told WTOP that the fire could have been much worse if the call had come later or smoke detectors were not operating correctly. He also encouraged residents across the region to check their fire directors periodically.

Investigators are still attempting to figure out what caused the fire.

WTOP’s Carlos Ramirez contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up