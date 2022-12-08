Last of RFK’s iconic orange seats to be removed

Seats from the old RFK Stadium are still on sale. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will mark the ceremonial removal of the last of those orange wooden seats on Thursday.

Events DC, which is hosting the sale, said it is part of a “Farewell RFK” effort meant to “celebrate and honor the legacy of D.C.’s most iconic sports and concert venue” before the stadium is demolished.

At noon, Mayor Bowser will be joined by former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Events DC, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and special guests to remove the last orange seats of the stadium.

The seats aren’t cheap — they’re $399 a pop (plus 6% D.C. sales tax and a 3% processing fee). All seats come with a certificate of authenticity and are sold “as is.”

Fans have been able to buy one of the iconic orange wooden or plastic seats and metal turnstiles since last month.

If you plan to take a piece of D.C. history home with you, you’ll need to pick it up in-person between Dec. 16 and 18 at the stadium.

A portion of the proceeds from seat and memorabilia sales will benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and St. Coletta of Greater Washington.

The burgundy plastic, gold plastic and gold wooden seats from the upper bowl of the stadium will be part of a second sale expected early next year.