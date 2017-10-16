201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Remembering greatest moments in…

Remembering greatest moments in RFK Stadium history (Photos)

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP October 16, 2017 12:02 am 10/16/2017 12:02am
Share

Come Oct. 22, D.C. United will play its last home game in Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium — RFK as it's more simply known — leaving the historic D.C. stadium without a professional sports team for the first time since the gates opened in 1961. See photos of all the sports and entertainment history made at RFK Stadium.

WASHINGTON — The last regular tenet of the aging, storied bowl of steel and concrete abutting the west bank of the Anacostia River, D.C. United plays its final home game at RFK Stadium Saturday.

And while the historic structure’s tenants have all officially departed for greener, sparklier pastures, the history and legacy of RFK is worth celebrating. That’s exactly what we’re doing all week at WTOP, as we recall some of the greatest games, concerts and moments in its history.

Related Gallery

‘Best Day Ever’: Baseball’s best moments at RFK from the Senators to the Nats

Ever since it opened as a first-of-its-kind multipurpose facility in 1961, RFK Stadium has seen its share of memorable and even historic baseball moments. WTOP sports reporter Andy Pollin relives some of the high and low points — from JFK throwing out an opening pitch in 1962, to the last Washington Senators’ ill-fated last game against the Yankees when fed-up fans stormed the infield.

For the first installment, WTOP sports anchor Andy Pollin shares his own personal history and how it intertwines with RFK’s rich baseball legacy, as home to both the Senators and Nationals, the physical and spiritual bridge between the two franchises.

He takes you from auspicious beginnings (President Kennedy threw out the first ever first pitch) to the doldrums of the cellar and another team lost to relocation, finally to the rebirth of baseball in the District, all witnessed through the prism of that same building.

From flying seat cushions to the highest-scoring game in NFL history, WTOP sports director and Redskins beat reporter George Wallace recounts Burgundy and Gold’s RFK highlights Tuesday.

Even now, more than 20 years since the team played its final game there, the echoes of “We want Dallas!” reverberate through the concrete hallways and the memories of those who were there.

WTOP.com entertainment editor Jason Fraley looks at the non-sports events that have come to the building for Wednesday’s installment. From one of the final Beatles concerts to the yearly HFStivals, RFK has a rich musical legacy. But did you know a lightning strike there during a Herbie Hancock concert forced Radiohead to reschedule? Or that The King of Pop hosted a post-9/11 benefit show there?

On Thursday, WTOP senior sports director and D.C. United play-by-play man Dave Johnson walks you through the Red and Black’s most storied moments, leading into their RFK farewell Saturday.

Over 57,000 fans packed the stands 20 years ago to watch United win its second straight MLS Cup, but the stadium served as much more than just the home team’s home field. RFK was the host to more U.S. Men’s National Team games than any other venue, as well as both Olympic and World Cup games.

Finally, on Friday I’ll take a look at where we are in the planning for what comes next at the historic site.

While the long-term anchor tenant option is still undecided and the government approval process may still throw up some hurdles, planning has already begin for the 190-acre property on which the stadium sits. From multisport playing fields to a market hall full of local food vendors, see what to expect next on the site.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
DC United Latest News Local News noah frank rfk stadium Sports Washington Nationals Washington Redskins washington senators Washington, DC Sports
Recommended
Latest
Remembering greatest moments in RFK Stadium history (Photos)
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 15-21
Outrageous vanity plates
Today in History: Oct. 16
Military dogs honored with K-9 Medal of Courage
Most expensive homes sold in DC area in Sept.
Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs
Harvest Moon
Las Vegas receives outpouring of support
Where to go apple picking
Brewery Guide
Trump visits Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Gunman opens fire on Vegas Strip
Rock legend Tom Petty dies at 66
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Halloween treats that aren’t candy
Seinfeld, Chappelle grab coffee in DC
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
DIY Halloween costumes
21 best spots for fall vacation
Real-life Hogwarts
Winery Guide
Best area universities
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Screwy DC road signs
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Flashback: Amy Carter Goes to Washington
Tips for cracking crabs
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 local deaths of note