Remembering greatest moments in RFK Stadium history (Photos)

WASHINGTON — The last regular tenet of the aging, storied bowl of steel and concrete abutting the west bank of the Anacostia River, D.C. United plays its final home game at RFK Stadium Saturday.

And while the historic structure’s tenants have all officially departed for greener, sparklier pastures, the history and legacy of RFK is worth celebrating. That’s exactly what we’re doing all week at WTOP, as we recall some of the greatest games, concerts and moments in its history.

For the first installment, WTOP sports anchor Andy Pollin shares his own personal history and how it intertwines with RFK’s rich baseball legacy , as home to both the Senators and Nationals, the physical and spiritual bridge between the two franchises.

He takes you from auspicious beginnings (President Kennedy threw out the first ever first pitch) to the doldrums of the cellar and another team lost to relocation, finally to the rebirth of baseball in the District, all witnessed through the prism of that same building.

From flying seat cushions to the highest-scoring game in NFL history, WTOP sports director and Redskins beat reporter George Wallace recounts Burgundy and Gold’s RFK highlights Tuesday.

Even now, more than 20 years since the team played its final game there, the echoes of “We want Dallas!” reverberate through the concrete hallways and the memories of those who were there.

WTOP.com entertainment editor Jason Fraley looks at the non-sports events that have come to the building for Wednesday’s installment. From one of the final Beatles concerts to the yearly HFStivals, RFK has a rich musical legacy. But did you know a lightning strike there during a Herbie Hancock concert forced Radiohead to reschedule? Or that The King of Pop hosted a post-9/11 benefit show there?

On Thursday, WTOP senior sports director and D.C. United play-by-play man Dave Johnson walks you through the Red and Black’s most storied moments, leading into their RFK farewell Saturday.

Over 57,000 fans packed the stands 20 years ago to watch United win its second straight MLS Cup, but the stadium served as much more than just the home team’s home field. RFK was the host to more U.S. Men’s National Team games than any other venue, as well as both Olympic and World Cup games.

Finally, on Friday I’ll take a look at where we are in the planning for what comes next at the historic site.

While the long-term anchor tenant option is still undecided and the government approval process may still throw up some hurdles, planning has already begin for the 190-acre property on which the stadium sits. From multisport playing fields to a market hall full of local food vendors, see what to expect next on the site.

