Bowser urges college-bound DC residents to apply for DC Futures Program scholarships

Eligible D.C. residents studying for a degree in some “high-demand” career fields have until Jan. 6 to apply for up to $8,000 in annual tuition assistance.

College-bound District residents can apply for tuition and education support through the DC Futures Program, which is currently offering scholarships for the spring and summer 2023 semesters.

The program, which began earlier this year, has so far provided “more than 1,100 residents an opportunity to pursue an education that aligns with high-demand, good-paying careers throughout our city and region,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The DC Futures Program provides eligible residents with scholarships to attend either The Catholic University of America, Trinity Washington University, or the University of the District of Columbia.

The program also provides “coaching support and stipends to students to address the wide range of needs that college students face,” according to a news release.

The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.