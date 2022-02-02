DC Futures program launches for District students in ‘high-demand’ careers

A new program gives some residents of D.C. who are studying for a degree in some “high-demand” career fields up to $8,000 in annual tuition assistance.

DC Futures is a $12 million federal program targeted at low- and -moderate income students who are getting an associate or bachelor’s degree in IT, health sciences or education. Money from the program is given to students who have applied for all other grants, scholarships and financial aid and still need aid.

The annual grant is limited to the University of the District of Columbia, or UDC’s Community College, Trinity Washington University and Catholic University.

“When we support the career dreams of Washingtonians, that is the type of fair shot that can change the trajectory of someone’s life,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in statement.

“The DC Futures Program is a critical investment that will help breakdown traditional barriers to postsecondary education and provide more Washingtonians with the support they need to succeed in college.”

The program also gives students coaching — and as much as $1,500 in emergency funds for food, health care, housing and child care.

According to a news release, city residents are encouraged to apply to DC Futures or any of the city’s postsecondary education support options, including D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant Program and the Mayor’s Scholars Undergraduate Program, which will offer more than $50 million in financial aid and postsecondary supports during the 2022-2023 award year.

Awards will be distributed depending on each program’s criteria, including the applicant’s high school, age, postsecondary institution, cost of attendance, family income and college major.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 19. Read more about DC Futures at the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s website.

To apply, here is the program’s application page.