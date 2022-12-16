Home » Washington, DC News » 16-year-old boy arrested in…

16-year-old boy arrested in Benning Road Metro Station shooting

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 9, 2022, 9:53 PM

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the shooting at the Benning Road Metro station in Northeast D.C. that injured three people.

Metro Transit Police said in a statement Friday that the teenager is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a gun without a license. Police said the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor when he was arrested.

In a statement, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke thanked transit police for “their quick work apprehending this suspect.”

“Metro has an extensive network of surveillance cameras that allow us to quickly identify perpetrators of violence and bring them to justice, and MTPD has dramatically increased its presence on rail and bus in the past several months to keep customers safe,” Clarke said.

The shooting happened at 9 a.m. Thursday when a fight broke out among a group of juveniles. As a result, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh.

Two other people that were shot — another 15-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman — were not the intended targets of the shooting, D.C. police said.

All three are expected to recover.

Metro Transit Police said there are no additional suspects in the case.

