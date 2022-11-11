Volunteers call the Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s power to connect people ‘magical’

The volunteers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial give directions, help visitors find a loved one’s name on the memorial’s panels, and when called upon, may even give a hug to a visitor overcome with emotion.

One of those volunteers introduces herself simply as Sharon Bannister, who called herself “one of the yellow hat volunteers.”

But Bannister is being modest. At work, she’s addressed as Maj. Gen. Dr. Sharon Bannister. The two-star general serves as the Director of Medical Operations for the U.S. Air Force.

Bannister shares something with many of those who visit the memorial. Bannister is a Gold Star daughter whose father’s name is on the wall. “He’s on 2-West” she said, referring to the panel of the wall where her father U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Rusch’s name is found.

Bannister explains her father “was shot down three days before my sixth birthday.”

Volunteering she said, “is my way to be close to him and other people that have given their lives” in service to their country. There are meaningful connections that happen at the memorial. Bannister calls the wall magical — “One of the volunteers actually served with my dad.”

The experience of volunteering is rewarding for Bannister. She enjoys talking with the throngs of school students who visit on field trips, but what’s most gratifying she said, is greeting the veterans, especially those taking part in the Honor Flight Network. The nonprofit organization provides veterans with a no-cost flight to D.C. so they can visit the memorial linked to their service.

Being at the wall is especially important, since the veterans of the Vietnam War didn’t come home to parades, or celebrations, said Bannister. She said once at the wall, many veterans feel free to let the tears come, to “realize they can talk about the war, they can have a hug if they want a hug. We can sit and listen to them and help them feel connected.”