Volunteers call the Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s power to connect people ‘magical’

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

November 11, 2022, 6:26 AM

Woman in hat smiling
Major Gen. Sharon Bannister, who is also a “yellow hat” volunteer at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is also a Gold Star daughter. Her father’s name, Stephen Rusch, appears on the wall. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

National Park Service "volunteer" patch.
The “volunteer” patch is seen on Major Gen. Sharon Bannister’s jacket. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Men at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Robert Doubek, one of the founders of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (left), is seen with volunteers at the memorial. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Veterans at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Veterans visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Volunteer on a ladder at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial..
This volunteer assists with creating name rubbings at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Students at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Students on field trips from across the U.S. are among the millions who visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial each year. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Visitors at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Visitors engage with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Small token, a painted rock, left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Letters, flowers and small tokens are left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Some are saved by National Park Service staff and added to the museum collection for preservation. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Visitors, volunteers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Visitors and volunteers are seen along the path of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

The volunteers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial give directions, help visitors find a loved one’s name on the memorial’s panels, and when called upon, may even give a hug to a visitor overcome with emotion.

One of those volunteers introduces herself simply as Sharon Bannister, who called herself “one of the yellow hat volunteers.”

But Bannister is being modest. At work, she’s addressed as Maj. Gen. Dr. Sharon Bannister. The two-star general serves as the Director of Medical Operations for the U.S. Air Force.

Bannister shares something with many of those who visit the memorial. Bannister is a Gold Star daughter whose father’s name is on the wall. “He’s on 2-West” she said, referring to the panel of the wall where her father U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen Rusch’s name is found.

Bannister explains her father “was shot down three days before my sixth birthday.”

Volunteering she said, “is my way to be close to him and other people that have given their lives” in service to their country. There are meaningful connections that happen at the memorial. Bannister calls the wall magical — “One of the volunteers actually served with my dad.”

The experience of volunteering is rewarding for Bannister. She enjoys talking with the throngs of school students who visit on field trips, but what’s most gratifying she said, is greeting the veterans, especially those taking part in the Honor Flight Network. The nonprofit organization provides veterans with a no-cost flight to D.C. so they can visit the memorial linked to their service.

Being at the wall is especially important, since the veterans of the Vietnam War didn’t come home to parades, or celebrations, said Bannister. She said once at the wall, many veterans feel free to let the tears come, to “realize they can talk about the war, they can have a hug if they want a hug. We can sit and listen to them and help them feel connected.”

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

