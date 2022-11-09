Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and other specials

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and a number of discounts, specials and freebies will be offered that day to honor the men and women in uniform who have served their nation.

Here are just a few Veterans Day offers, and note that some will continue through the upcoming weekend.

Also note that many of these will require proof of service.

Food and drink

Applebee’s is offering a free entrée from a special menu to all veterans and active-duty service members on Friday.

Bob Evans will offer veterans and active-duty military personnel one of seven “homestyle favorites” for a free meal on Friday.

Chili’s is also offering a free meal from a special menu to veterans and active military members who dine in on Friday.

Denny’s is serving vets and active-duty military a free “build-your-own” Grand Slam breakfast meal to dine-in customers Friday morning.

At Fogo de Chão, veterans and active service members can enjoy 50% off their meal, plus an additional 10% off for up to three guests on Friday.

IHOP is giving veterans and active-duty service members a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry pancakes on Friday anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Red Lobster will give veterans and active-duty military free shrimp, fries and coleslaw on Friday. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin is offering all veterans and active-duty military a free Red’s Tavern Double burger, served with bottomless steak fries, at participating restaurants on Friday.

Veterans can get a free coffee or Big Gulp from 7-Eleven on Friday, but they will need to download the 7-Eleven app and register.

Starbucks will offer veterans, active service members and their spouses a free tall coffee on Friday.

TGI Friday’s will serve a free meal from a special menu to veterans and active service members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Retail

At Dollar General, vets, active military and their families can enjoy a 20% discount through Sunday.

Home Depot isn’t offering specific discounts for Veterans Day weekend. But veterans, service members and their spouses can sign up for a 10% discount off eligible purchases. It’s good for up to $400 in discounts on eligible purchases per calendar year.

Kohl’s is giving veterans, active service members and their families a 30% discount off in-store purchases from Friday through Sunday.

Lowe’s has an everyday 10% military discount for service members, vets and their families with no annual limit, but it does require enrollment.

Office Depot is offering them a 25% discount off in-store purchases through Sunday. It requires a coupon, which you can download online.

Staples is giving vets, active-duty personnel and their immediate families a 25% discount on in-store purchases through Saturday.

At Target, they can take advantage of a 10% discount through Saturday. But they must add their military status to a Target Circle account via the Target app or on Target’s website.

Walgreens is offering veterans and active military members a 20% discount from Friday through Monday, but they will need to have a myWalgreens membership.

Destinations

On Friday, vets and active and service members can take a free spin on The Capital Wheel. Relatives who come along are eligible for the military discount. (Military ID is required.)

Admission to all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will be free for everyone on Friday.

At Colonial Williamsburg, active-duty military, reservists, National Guard personnel, retired military, veterans and up to three family members can enjoy free admission throughout Veterans Day weekend.

Vets can enjoy free admission to Monticello from Friday through Sunday. The discount does not apply to special tours.

Montpelier is giving vets, service members and their families a free one-day property pass on Friday. Veterans will also get a 20% discount on any purchase from Friday through Sunday.

All active-duty personnel and veterans will also get free admission to Mount Vernon on Friday, and a variety of events are planned.

Misc.

Mr. Car Wash is offering vets, service members and their spouses a Express Signature plus Extra Shine Car Wash from Friday through Sunday at any of its 10 locations.

The Paramount+ streaming service is offering new subscribers one month free in honor of Veterans Day. Just use the promo code BRAVO.

Veterans and active service members can also enjoy a free haircut on Friday from Great Clips. If they don’t need a haircut, they can pick up a free haircut card for a visit before Dec. 9. (Non-military customers can also pick up one of those cards to give to an active service member or veteran.)