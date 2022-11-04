Second teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson

D.C. police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

According to a news release, the teenage boy — who was 14 at the time of the shooting — was arrested Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with a gun.

Robinson, a Commanders rookie, was shot twice in the leg in what police described as an attempted carjacking at 10th and H streets in Northeast D.C. at about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28. He was released from the hospital the day after the shooting and has since returned to the lineup.

Friday’s arrest is the second made in the case. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said they are looking for one more person to close the case for good. D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday that police were looking for a person seen with a gun at the scene and a person described as a getaway driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.