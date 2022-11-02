WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
Teen arrested in shooting of Commanders’ RB Robinson

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com
Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 2, 2022, 3:24 PM

The D.C. police announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the 17-year-old male was arrested in Northeast D.C. Wednesday.

Contee credited tips from the public with identifying the suspect.

He said they are still seeking two other people in connection with the shooting: another person with a gun at the scene and the person he described as the driver of the getaway car.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg in an attempted carjacking at 10th and H streets in Northeast D.C. at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28.

The third-round pick from last April’s draft was hospitalized and missed the beginning of the season. He was medically cleared to return to practice Oct. 3 and made his NFL debut Oct. 9.

“My focus was on being on the field and helping my team win,” Robinson said after that game. “I just kept my head high. I didn’t complain. I didn’t try and go back in the past and just did everything I had to do to take steps forward. That’s what helped me make the progress that I’ve made.”

“I really can’t explain the feeling of getting back out on the field,” Robinson added. “Today everything finally came to the light, and I’m just so blessed to be back out there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

