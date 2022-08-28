Commanders’ Brian Robinson shot during attempted carjacking in Northeast DC

Commanders’ running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C., according to police.

District police say the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of H Street NE, near Ben’s Chili Bowl.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Lookout for two black juvenile males with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 28, 2022

Police told WTOP’s news partner NBC4 that the suspects attempted to take Robinson Jr.’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, upon which a scuffle ensued and multiple shots were fired.

Robinson has been hospitalized and is being treated for nonlife threatening injuries, according to police.

A firearm was found near the scene of the incident, police told WTOP.

In a tweet, the Commanders say team officials are at the hospital where Robinson is being treated, and ask that his privacy be respected.

District police say they are seeking two shooting suspects, both teenagers. One is wearing a dark colored shirt and the other is wearing a shirt with yellow smiley faces.

The 23-year-old running back was selected in the third round of the most recent NFL Draft and, after a strong preseason, was trending toward a major role in Washington’s offense for the upcoming 2022 regular season.

