Commanders’ Brian Robinson shot during attempted carjacking in Northeast DC

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com
Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

August 28, 2022, 8:15 PM

Washington Commanders’ running back Brian Robinson is in stable condition after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking in Northeast D.C., according to police.

District police say the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of H Street NE, near Ben’s Chili Bowl.

Police told WTOP’s news partner NBC4 that the suspects attempted to take Robinson Jr.’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, upon which a scuffle ensued and multiple shots were fired.

Robinson has been hospitalized and is being treated for nonlife threatening injuries, according to police.

A firearm was found near the scene of the incident, police told WTOP.

In a tweet, the Commanders say team officials are at the hospital where Robinson is being treated, and ask that his privacy be respected.

District police say they are seeking two shooting suspects, both teenagers. One is wearing a dark colored shirt and the other is wearing a shirt with yellow smiley faces.

The 23-year-old running back was selected in the third round of the most recent NFL Draft and, after a strong preseason, was trending toward a major role in Washington’s offense for the upcoming 2022 regular season.

Below is the approximate location of where the shooting occurred:

This is a developing story. Please return for more updates.

