National Geographic is set to open a museum in downtown D.C. in 2026, that promises to immerse visitors in "the excitement of exploration and discovery."

The 100,000-square-foot museum in the heart of downtown D.C. will take up a whole block. (Courtesy National Geographic Society) Visitors will enter the museum through an 11-foot yellow rectangle, a nod to the magazine's eye-catching yellow border. Visitors will be able to see archived copies of National Geographic inside the museum. (Courtesy National Geographic Society) The museum will have an immersive experience that allows visitors to "step into the role of an Explorer," a 400-seat theater and a nighttime outdoor experience with projected videos and lights. (Courtesy National Geographic Society)

The 100,00-square-foot Museum of Exploration will host interactive exhibits on wildlife, cultures and technology.

In a rendered video of what the museum will look like, the organization, known for its classic yellow borders, said its attractions will “educate, engage and inspire visitors” to learn more about the world around them. An 11-foot yellow rectangle will welcome visitors outside the museum.

“The Museum of Exploration marks a historic chapter in the Society’s mission to advance exploration, science, education and storytelling, bringing these experiences to life in ways that spark curiosity, create lasting memories and invite everyone to embrace their inner Explorer,” Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society, said in a news release.

The museum will have an immersive experience that allows visitors to “step into the role of an Explorer,” a 400-seat theater and a nighttime outdoor experience with projected videos.

“This experience is set to become a staple of the Washington, D.C. community — particularly within the Golden Triangle neighborhood — and it’s important we build upon our legacy as a historic institution in this city,” said Emily Dunham, chief campus and experiences officer at the National Geographic Society.

