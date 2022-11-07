DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center

Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday.

Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect and a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored Mercedes.

Police said they are looking for one person, who got out of a Silver Mercedes with tinted windows, ran past a group of people on the sidewalk, into the alley and shot at a specific group of people that included the teenager. The person then ran back down the street into the waiting vehicle, D.C. police Assistant Chief Andre Wright in a news conference last Friday.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099.