ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police seek car…

DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 7, 2022, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Police say a person fired at a group of people in Northwest D.C., killing a teenage boy. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday.

Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect and a vehicle of interest, a dark-colored Mercedes.

D.C. police release image of a vehicle of interest in a shooting that killed a teenager. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police said they are looking for one person, who got out of a Silver Mercedes with tinted windows, ran past a group of people on the sidewalk, into the alley and shot at a specific group of people that included the teenager. The person then ran back down the street into the waiting vehicle, D.C. police Assistant Chief Andre Wright in a news conference last Friday.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up