Teen killed in shooting near Washington Convention Center

A teenager was killed after being shot several times in Northwest D.C.

It happened Friday just before 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of 7th Street near the Washington Convention Center.

Police found a 15-year-old boy with several gunshot wounds in an alley. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

“I really feel heartbroken,” said D.C. police Assistant Chief Andre Wright in a news conference Friday night.

Police said they are looking for one person, who got out of a Silver Mercedes with tinted windows, ran past a group of people on the sidewalk, into the alley and shot at a specific group of people that included the teenager. The person then ran back down the street into the waiting vehicle, Wright said.

He described the person as between 5 feet, 10 inches or 5 feet, 11 inches, with a very thin build, wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored jacket, a mask and tennis shoes. Police said he also had two handguns; and the car may have front-end damage and unknown paper tags.

Nearby was a Center City Public Charter School campus, where officers also responded to secure the school, even though most of the students had already left, Wright said.

The shooting, Wright said, appeared to be a “very targeted event” and that the individual came to shoot at a specific group of people. “We don’t know the motives, but we do know based on what we’ve seen that this is targeted.”

Wright said it was a “disturbing trend” to see young people involved in “petty disputes,” where a firearm is introduced. He said he related to what has been happening to young people in D.C.

“I was born and raised here in the city and got into a bit of trouble myself as a young man,” he said. “I hope and pray for these young folks that they get a chance to do what I did, which is outlive their mistakes and grow up to look back on some of the things that we did that was stupid but still were able to have productive lives.”

On the complaints from residents about groups of individuals reported to have been seen hanging out in the alley, Wright said juveniles do spend time in the alley from time to time.

“But obviously, having young men, and women sometimes, either hang out in front of addresses or even sometimes in the alley is not illegal. So we have to make sure that we’re not infringing on the rights of folks who have a right to be on the sidewalks and other areas,” Wright said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Below is the area where it happened.