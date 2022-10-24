‘Sobering data’: NAEP scores in DC depict widening achievement gap

Math and reading scores for many students in D.C. have largely declined, with the city’s most vulnerable students experiencing more significant declines than their peers.

Math and reading scores for many students in D.C. have largely declined, with the city’s most vulnerable students experiencing more significant declines than their peers, according to the latest standardized test data released Monday.

City officials on Monday released data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation’s Report Card, which measures student achievement in math and reading.

D.C. reported an eight-point decline in fourth grade reading, a 12-point decline in fourth grade math and a 10-point decline in eighth grade math. However, this year’s eighth grade reading scores remained the same as they were the last time students took the test in 2019, which Superintendent Christina Grant attributed to “literacy investments that had been in place and the structure of teaching and learning.”

Nationally, both math and reading scores declined, though the drops in math were larger than the declines in reading. Students across the country completed the 2022 NAEP test for the first time in three years, and the data paint the latest picture of the impact the pandemic had on student progress.

Results from a different standardized test – the PARCC exam – released last month similarly painted a grim picture of where students stand after months of virtual learning.

“This is sobering data,” said Michelle Walker-Davis, executive director of the DC Public Charter School Board, “and there is an ongoing commitment to see it, understand it, not issue blame against our students, but use that as a call to action to double down on the investments that we’ve taken.”

D.C. reported the largest decline in average score for fourth grade math, and city leaders said during a news briefing that score changes from 2019 to 2022 are largely comparable to other states in the area.

The city, Grant said, is spending about $1 billion in federal stimulus money to support student growth. Some of those funds are being used for high-impact tutoring, which is expected to be offered to over 8,000 students in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said the school system has worked with a majority of the students in Wards 7 and 8, “and most of the students who received those services were Black, African American students in the District, which represents some of our challenges that we’ve seen with the opportunity gaps that have expanded during the pandemic.”

Similarly, Ferebee said, the city’s “Latino Hispanic population also experienced significant declines, especially in math. And that’s an area of focus for us to also understand what their needs are.”

The city is also offering schools with subscriptions to Zearn Math, a digital math curriculum and intervention program, and providing literacy training to teachers.

“We cannot have students absent from tutoring, we cannot have students regularly absent from school,” said Paul Kihn, the city’s deputy mayor for education. “And so it’s really, really important that families ensure their young people are in school on time every day.”