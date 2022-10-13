RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations | A ‘genocidal terror attack’ | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power
Home » Washington, DC News » Phase 2 of The…

Phase 2 of The Wharf in DC officially opens

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

October 13, 2022, 12:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the new phase of The Wharf will help bring more visitors to the city and put money back into the hospitality, tourism and entertainment sectors.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
Among the restaurants set to open are two from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
“With Phase 2 of the Wharf complete, we now can celebrate the neighborhood’s revitalization,” D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
While construction is still taking place at many of the Phase 2 businesses, most are expected to open by early next year.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
The new southern stretch of the community will include 1.15 million square feet of mixed-use spaces, including a marina, 255 apartments, 96 condominiums, 131 hotel rooms, 223 boat slips at the Wharf Marina, as well as tens of thousands of square feet of office and retail spaces.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
A Shack Shack and office buildings are some of the features already on the Wharf in D.C.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
(1/6)

D.C. celebrated the fifth anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening Thursday night. However, this anniversary was extra special for the District as it marked the long-awaited opening of Phase 2.

“The project is one of the most significant and successful urban waterfront developments in the world,” said Shawn Seaman with Hoffman & Associates, the developer behind the waterfront community.

The new southern stretch of the community will include 1.15 million square feet of mixed-use spaces, including a marina, 255 apartments, 96 condominiums, 131 hotel rooms, 223 boat slips at the Wharf Marina, as well as tens of thousands of square feet of office and retail spaces.

“With Phase 2 of the Wharf complete, we now can celebrate the neighborhood’s revitalization,” D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the new phase will help bring even more visitors to the city and put more money back into the hospitality, tourism and entertainment sectors.

When she was a child, Bowser said she spent a lot of time along the Southwest Waterfront because her father was a boater at the Washington Marina.

“It was very different then, and there are the good things about it,” Bowser said. “I think that we’ve worked hard to preserve, but underutilizing our waterfront has been a detriment to our city. And bringing it back has been a big boon.”

The new development will include The Pendry, a boutique hotel. Alan Fuerstman, the founder, chairman, & CEO of Montage International which owns the hotel, said this ends a very long search for the perfect place to put a hotel in the nation’s capital.

“We cannot think of a better destination than here at The Wharf,” Fuerstman said.

The hotel is set to open on Oct. 26.

Among the restaurants set to open are two from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips.

According to the developers, the Wharf saw 7 million visitors last year. Once all elements of Phase 2 are open, they expect the destination to bring in 10 million people next year.

Monty Hoffman, founder and chairman of Hoffman & Associates, said it will also bring in more than $90 million in tax revenue for the city each year.

“After 16 years, our journey is complete. We did it. We brought our vision to life,” Hoffman said.

While construction is still taking place at many of the Phase 2 businesses, most are expected to open by early next year.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up