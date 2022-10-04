Secret Service officers won’t face charges in shooting death at ambassador’s DC home

Secret Service officers shot Gordon Casey of Germantown when they responded to a burglary at the Peruvian ambassador's home in D.C. last spring.

No charges will be filed against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a suspected intruder outside the Peruvian ambassador’s home in D.C. last spring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

It happened April 20 outside the ambassador’s residence on Garrison Street, Northwest.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Secret Service responded to a report of a burglary in progress, according to a news release. The call went out after staff saw a man breaking windows and trying to get inside the home.

When officers arrived, they found several broken windows, and 19-year-old Gordon Casey outside holding a metal pole.

More than once, officers ordered the Germantown, Maryland, man to drop the pole, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. When he refused, one of the officers shot Casey with a stun gun but it had no effect.

As Casey walked toward the officers and started to swing the pole at them, both officers opened fire. Two bullets struck Casey, and he died at the scene.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Monday that an investigation found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the Secret Service officers used excessive force.