Secret Service identifies intruder shot, killed at Peruvian ambassador’s DC home

The U.S. Secret Service has identified the intruder their officers shot and killed Wednesday after he illegally entered the residence of Peru's ambassador in Northwest D.C.

On Saturday, the Secret Service identified 19-year-old Gordon Casey of Germantown, Maryland, as the deceased intruder.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Secret Service said it was called to the ambassador’s home in the 3000 block of Garrison Street Northwest concerning a burglary in progress. Responding officers arrived to find multiple broken windows at the residence and Casey in the ambassador’s backyard, armed with a metal pole.

After ordering Casey to drop the pole multiple times, officers tried to subdue him with a taser. When he “continued to charge toward the officers with his weapon,” two Secret Service officers then fired on and struck Casey, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee said during a news conference that day.

Casey died at the scene. Officers involved with the incident were transported to a hospital for evaluation, but none are reported to have sustained serious injury.

The Secret Service holds jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences. While the incident occurred on Garrison Street, the Peruvian Embassy is along Massachusetts Avenue near Dupont Circle.

Neither the ambassador, his family, the ambassador’s staff or any Secret Service members were injured during the incident.