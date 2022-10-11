A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man was sentenced to 37 years in prison in the killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times in her apartment in 2014.

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times.

Mark Bowser, 42, was sentenced last Friday, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. He was convicted in March of this year of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons offense.

Prosecutors said Bowser stabbed Tracy Womack, 39, of Southeast D.C., as she lay in her bed in her apartment in the 4600 block of Benning Road on Sept. 20, 2014. She had 47 wounds, and her pants and underwear were pulled down to her thighs.

Bowser and Womack had known each other for months, authorities said, and got together often. He went into her bedroom and closed the door while two friends were in the living room.

One of the friends in the living room couldn’t get the bedroom door open and went outside to find help.

Bowser also lunged at a second person in the apartment, prosecutors said. Bowser was arrested the next day and has been in custody since.