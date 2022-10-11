RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
Home » Washington, DC News » Md. man sentenced to…

Md. man sentenced to 37 years for 2014 killing of DC woman

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 11, 2022, 5:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times.

Mark Bowser, 42, was sentenced last Friday, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. He was convicted in March of this year of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons offense.

Prosecutors said Bowser stabbed Tracy Womack, 39, of Southeast D.C., as she lay in her bed in her apartment in the 4600 block of Benning Road on Sept. 20, 2014. She had 47 wounds, and her pants and underwear were pulled down to her thighs.

Bowser and Womack had known each other for months, authorities said, and got together often. He went into her bedroom and closed the door while two friends were in the living room.

One of the friends in the living room couldn’t get the bedroom door open and went outside to find help.

Bowser also lunged at a second person in the apartment, prosecutors said. Bowser was arrested the next day and has been in custody since.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up