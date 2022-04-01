RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Washington, DC News » Md. man guilty in…

Md. man guilty in DC woman’s 2014 murder where she was stabbed 47 times at home

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 1, 2022, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince George’s County man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of a D.C. woman inside her home where she was stabbed 47 times, authorities said Thursday.

A jury found Mark Bowser, 42, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, guilty in the stabbing death of 39-year-old Tracy Womack in Southeast.

Bowser also was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon of a second victim, a
related weapons offense for the knife, and two counts of obstructing justice.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2014, Bowser entered Womack’s home and bedroom while she was in bed, fully clothed, at her apartment in the 4600 block of Benning Road SE, according to government evidence.

Bowser and Womack had known each other for months, authorities said, and got together often.

He went into her bedroom and closed the door while two friends were in the living room.

One of the friends in the living room couldn’t get the bedroom door open and went outside to find help.

When Bowser emerged from Womack’s apartment, she had suffered 47 stabbing and cutting wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and hands. Womack was also found with her pants and underwear pulled down to her thighs.

Bowser then lunged with a knife in hand at a second victim before fleeing.

Womack was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Bowser was arrested the next day. And while in custody, he tried, and failed, to tamper with two witnesses: the one who ran for help and a second who he had threatened with a knife.

Bowser is scheduled to be sentenced June 10. He faces a minimum sentence of 30 years on the murder conviction alone.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

DoD Cloud Exchange: Renata Spinks on USMC’s acceleration to the cloud

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up