Md. man guilty in DC woman’s 2014 murder where she was stabbed 47 times at home

A Prince George’s County man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2014 death of a D.C. woman inside her home where she was stabbed 47 times, authorities said Thursday.

A jury found Mark Bowser, 42, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, guilty in the stabbing death of 39-year-old Tracy Womack in Southeast.

Bowser also was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon of a second victim, a

related weapons offense for the knife, and two counts of obstructing justice.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2014, Bowser entered Womack’s home and bedroom while she was in bed, fully clothed, at her apartment in the 4600 block of Benning Road SE, according to government evidence.

Bowser and Womack had known each other for months, authorities said, and got together often.

He went into her bedroom and closed the door while two friends were in the living room.

One of the friends in the living room couldn’t get the bedroom door open and went outside to find help.

When Bowser emerged from Womack’s apartment, she had suffered 47 stabbing and cutting wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and hands. Womack was also found with her pants and underwear pulled down to her thighs.

Bowser then lunged with a knife in hand at a second victim before fleeing.

Womack was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Bowser was arrested the next day. And while in custody, he tried, and failed, to tamper with two witnesses: the one who ran for help and a second who he had threatened with a knife.

Bowser is scheduled to be sentenced June 10. He faces a minimum sentence of 30 years on the murder conviction alone.