How this sound honors veterans every day in DC

The site of a lone bugler in full uniform on a street corner is a bit unusual, but at this D.C. spot, it happens every day.

Col. John R. Thomas (retired) plays “Taps” at the World War I Memorial in D.C. WTOP/Kyle Cooper Every day of the year at 5 p.m., the serene sound of the waterfall at the World War I Memorial fades a bit as “Taps” wafts its way across the marble plaza, all to honor World War I veterans and all those who have served. WTOP/Kyle Cooper The volunteer buglers play year-round, rain shine or snow, sponsored by the Doughboy Foundation, an organization that honors the sacrifice of those who served in World War I. WTOP/Kyle Cooper ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The site of a lone bugler in full uniform on a street corner is a bit unusual, but at this D.C. spot, it happens every day.

Every day at 5 p.m., the serene sound of the waterfall at the World War I Memorial fades a bit, as “Taps” wafts its way across the marble plaza, all to honor World War I veterans and all those who have served.

“A lot of them paid the absolute price,” retired Air Force Col. John R. Thomas said. He is one of the buglers.

“Taps is very near and dear to me — it goes right to my heart and soul. I played ‘Taps’ for the first time 25 years ago when one of our unit members died unexpectedly.”

Thomas said he hoped when people hear the bugle, they stop and reflect.

“First, I’d hope they’d stop and just reflect on what the national song of remembrance is,” he said.

The volunteer buglers play year-round, rain shine or snow, sponsored by the Doughboy Foundation, an organization that honors the sacrifice of those who served in World War I.