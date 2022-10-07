RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
How this sound honors veterans every day in DC

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 7, 2022, 11:10 PM

Colonel John R. Thomas (retired) plays "Taps" at the WW1 Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Col. John R. Thomas (retired) plays “Taps” at the World War I Memorial in D.C.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Every day of the year at 5 p.m., the serene sound of the waterfall at the World War I Memorial fades a bit as “Taps” wafts its way across the marble plaza, all to honor World War I veterans and all those who have served.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The volunteer buglers play year-round, rain shine or snow, sponsored by the Doughboy Foundation, an organization that honors the sacrifice of those who served in World War I.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The site of a lone bugler in full uniform on a street corner is a bit unusual, but at this D.C. spot, it happens every day.

Every day at 5 p.m., the serene sound of the waterfall at the World War I Memorial fades a bit, as “Taps” wafts its way across the marble plaza, all to honor World War I veterans and all those who have served.

“A lot of them paid the absolute price,” retired Air Force Col. John R. Thomas said. He is one of the buglers.

“Taps is very near and dear to me — it goes right to my heart and soul. I played ‘Taps’ for the first time 25 years ago when one of our unit members died unexpectedly.”

Thomas said he hoped when people hear the bugle, they stop and reflect.

“First, I’d hope they’d stop and just reflect on what the national song of remembrance is,” he said.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

