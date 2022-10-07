How this sound honors veterans every day in DC

The site of a lone bugler in full uniform on a street corner is a bit unusual, but at this D.C. spot, it happens every day.
Every day at 5 p.m., the serene sound of the waterfall at the World War I Memorial fades a bit, as “Taps” wafts its way across the marble plaza, all to honor World War I veterans and all those who have served.
