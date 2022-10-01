HALLOWEEN NEWS: DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | Driver safety tips | See the DC region's best displays
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured in two separate Southeast DC shootings

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 12:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

D.C. police arrived on E Street for a shooting just before 1 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to the hospital. They say he was unconscious but still breathing.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to Wahler Place for another shooting near KIPP DC Prep. A man was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a suspect from either of these shootings.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up