1 dead, 1 injured in two separate Southeast DC shootings

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon.

D.C. police arrived on E Street for a shooting just before 1 p.m. A man was found shot and was taken to the hospital. They say he was unconscious but still breathing.

About 15 minutes later, police were called to Wahler Place for another shooting near KIPP DC Prep. A man was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a suspect from either of these shootings.