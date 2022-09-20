Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival

The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival.
These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive Northwest
- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street Northwest
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest
Considered the District’s landmark annual event during Hispanic Heritage Month, the two-day Fiesta DC features a parade, a beauty pageant, a science fair and multiple food vendors to highlight the area’s Latino culture.
If you’re driving through Arlington, Virginia, there are also road closures for Clarendon Day.
WTOP’s Jose Umana contributed to this report.
