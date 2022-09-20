Road closures posted for Arlington’s Clarendon Festival

If you're driving around Arlington, Virginia, this weekend, head's up: A number of festivals, including a big one in Clarendon, will close several streets.

The 2022 Clarendon Day event, featuring music, food and art, will close several streets all day Saturday, Sept. 24.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. but the road closures go into effect starting at 3 a.m. and last until 10 p.m.

The closures are:

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Highland Street to Washington Boulevard;

Clarendon Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard to N. Garfield Street;

N. Highland Street, from 11th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard;

N. Herndon Street, from Wilson Boulevard to alleyway behind CVS;

N. Hudson Street, from Wilson Boulevard to alleyway behind CVS;

Southbound N. Highland Street, from N. Hartford Street to Wilson Boulevard.

There are a number of other festivals this weekend in Arlington, including the Prio Bangla festival in Arlington Heights; Beckett’s Celtic Festival in Shirlington; and Valley Fest near Four Mile Run.

You can see the full list of road closures for those festivals online.