Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Washington, DC News » DC looks to 'preserve…

DC looks to ‘preserve and promote’ its Latino culture during Hispanic Heritage Month

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 18, 2022, 4:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C.’s Hispanic Heritage Month calendar of events this year will have more than just festivals and parties. Along with the traditional festivities, the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs is focused on trying to “preserve and promote” the city’s Latino history, heritage and culture.

The initiative called “El Distrito de Cultura” — translated to the Culture District — looks to use grant programs, cultural activities and panel discussions as a hook to better acknowledge the presence and contribution of the city’s Latino residents. According the most recent Census, Hispanics or Latinos represent 11.5% of D.C.’s population.

“In every aspect of our society, in the culture, the flavors, our food, it’s like the Latinos have been bringing that spark into what we call the District of Columbia,” Interim Executive Director Eduardo Perdomo said.

The Latino Affairs office began planning out events for Hispanic Heritage Month at the beginning of the year. Even with the specific theming, Perdomo said the month will feature something for every resident, young and old, while advertising what services the office provides for the city’s Latinos year-round, such as services relating to immigration, housing, education, health and wellness.

“We have a plan, but for us, the Hispanic Heritage Month, or the Hispanic heritage, this is an everyday thing.” Perdomo said. “It is not only a month or celebration during a certain period of time. It’s just like through our everyday operations. We have to engage in the reality or the realities of the Latino communities.”

D.C.’s calendar of Hispanic Heritage Month events. (Courtesy DC’s Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs)

This year’s celebrations began Friday with D.C.’s kickoff event at Lamont Plaza in Mount Pleasant. Along with music and food, the District honored four neighborhood businesses — Golden Scissors Hair Salon, Marx Cafe, Haydee’s Restaurant and El Tamarindo — with Legacy Business Grants to help keep them as mainstays within the Adams Morgan area for years to come.

Throughout the month, the office plans to host three pop-ups events in different parts of the city featuring different themes in an “abstract” way, Perdomo said. One possible display may feature a book display while another could feature musicians performing in the middle of the day. The goal is to engage everyday people while they are doing their daily chores, reminding them of the city’s Latino population, he said.

The pop-ups will lead to the city’s staple Hispanic Heritage Month event: Fiesta DC Festival and Fiesta DC Parade on Sept. 24-25. The two-day event is considered the largest Latino festival in the District, Perdomo said, adding that those new to the area will get “sense of community” from its Latino residents right away by attending.

“That’s something that you will be able to see through the food that is going to be served there [and] the costumes that people are going to be wearing,” he said. “It’s such a beautiful opportunity to get a taste of the different countries of Latin America and their representation here in the District of Columbia of all of these Diasporas.”

Dancers perform during the 2021 Fiesta DC Parade. (Courtesy DC’s Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs)

While Latinos “love to party,” Perdomo said there are things that the community wants to address as well. To meet that need, the office organizes multiple panel discussions and conferences to engage its residents and remind them that the city has the resources for their needs. Topics include disability services, Latinos in government, senior services and the history of Latinos in D.C.

One of the highlighted discussions is a presentation on Latinos in the entertainment industry for children, and it’s featuring Puerto Rican actor Pierre Jean Gonzalez of the famed Broadway musical “Hamilton” at the GALA Hispanic Theater on Sept. 21 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. He will also participate in an entrepreneurship event at the Latino Economic Development Center in Columbia Heights on Oct. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m.

“It’s a unique opportunity that someone part of a cast … of a well renowned play,” he said. “We have to connect our kids to him so they can see themselves in someone successful that might look like them.”

D.C.’s Hispanic Heritage Month will end celebrating itself. On the same day of its “El Noche Cultural” or Culture Night on Oct. 15 at the Cardazo Education Campus in Northwest, the Latino Affairs office will be celebrating its 46th anniversary. Along with the celebration, the District’s other community partners plan set up activations to remind D.C. residents of services the city provides.

And for Perdomo, a naturalized citizen from the Dominican Republic, that is one of his goals. He said it is his “expectation” to use these events to connect and fully engage people with D.C.’s vibrant and “colorful” Latino community.

“I encourage people to stop by [the events]; it’s going to be super fun,” he said. “But most importantly, it is going to be the beginning of the promotion, preservation of the Latino cultures here in the district, through ‘El Distrito de Cultura.'”

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up