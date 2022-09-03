DC to display 15 murals to celebrate art program’s 15th anniversary

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of its art program MuralsDC, the District has commissioned 15 new murals across four wards.

The initiative, responsible for the street mural in Black Lives Matter plaza, used 10 artists to put up the murals. Many of the art installations will go up in an “Art Allery”; an art gallery in an ally on H Street.

The collection will be on the wall between the H Street Country Club and the Atlas Theatre, directly across from eight other murals. The Art Allery will be featured in the Art All Night celebration on Sept. 24.

“We are excited to celebrate this special anniversary by creating the District’s longest ‘Art Allery’ in the heart of the Atlas District,” said Interim Department of Public Works Director Mike Carter. “I’m also proud to see MuralsDC still going strong after a decade and a half.”

The first mural was unveiled last month. It was painted by Alberto Clarencia in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A on Maryland Avenue in Northeast.

Thank u ⁦@sabeknonsense⁩ for the gorgeous anniversary present! It was a tough road but we got there! 🥵 Check it out in the parking lot of the Chik-fil-A on Maryland Ave., NE. One down, 14 more to go! Stay tuned! ⁦@DCDPW⁩ ⁦@TheDCArts⁩ pic.twitter.com/inXzZPrz1O — MuralsDC (@Murals_DC) August 24, 2022

MuralsDC will wrap up its 2022 season as it started in May with a “Hop-On Hop-Off” tour of the murals on a Big Bus D.C. double-decker later this month.

This year’s projects were painted by 10 artists and can be found on the following locations:

1831 Belmont Road, NW, painted by Federico Frum (Mas Paz).

1830 Benning Road NE, painted by Kaliq Crosby.

1417 Maryland Avenue, NE painted by Alberto Clarencia.

The Alley of 1335 H Street NE, painted by Candice Taylor, Shani Shih, Tracy Stum, Julio Valdez, Chelsea Ritter-Soronen, and Daniel Barojas.

4248 Benning Road NE, painted by Eric Finely.

MuralsDC was created in 2007 as an effort by the Department of Public Works and Commission on the Arts and Humanities to combat graffiti in the city.